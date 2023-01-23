Surgeon pay in the 10 states with the lowest cost of living in 2023

Mississippi, the state with the lowest cost of living in 2023, is also the 16th highest paying state for surgeons, at $329,820 annually, according to a November report from Forbes.
Annual surgeon pay in 10 states with the lowest cost of living:
1. Mississippi: $329,820; 16th highest paying state
2. Kansas: $266,510; 35th highest paying state
3. Alabama: $193,080; 40th highest paying state
4. Oklahoma: $317,160; 23rd highest paying state
5. Georgia: $330,860; 14th highest paying state
6. Tennessee: $273,720; 32nd highest paying state
7. Missouri: $337,390; 10th highest paying state
8. Iowa: $289,990; 29th highest paying state
9. West Virginia: $328,310; 17th highest paying state
10. Indiana: $268,820; 34th highest paying state