States ranked by surgeon pay

The national average pay for nonpediatric, nonorthopedic surgeons is $143.17 per hour or $297,800 per year, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics' occupational employment statistics survey released March 31.
The highest average pay for surgeons is in North Dakota and the lowest is in Alabama. There are 11 states with no wage data for nonpediatric, nonorthopedic surgeons. They are listed at the bottom.
BLS pay statistics for surgeons by state, in descending order:
|
Rank
|
State
|
Average hourly wage
|
Average salary
|
1
|
North Dakota
|
$172.70
|
$359,220
|
2
|
Rhode Island
|
$171.48
|
$356,680
|
3
|
South Carolina
|
$171.43
|
$356,560
|
4
|
California
|
$169.03
|
$351,580
|
5
|
Ohio
|
$166.38
|
$346,060
|
6
|
Massachusetts
|
$166.21
|
$345,710
|
7
|
Louisiana
|
$165.87
|
$345,000
|
8
|
Montana
|
$163.23
|
$339,520
|
9
|
New Mexico
|
$163.04
|
$339,130
|
10
|
Missouri
|
$162.21
|
$337,390
|
11
|
Alaska
|
$161.97
|
$336,900
|
12
|
Nevada
|
$161.18
|
$335,250
|
13
|
Kentucky
|
$159.91
|
$332,610
|
14
|
Georgia
|
$159.07
|
$330,860
|
15
|
Oregon
|
$158.75
|
$330,200
|
16
|
Mississippi
|
$158.57
|
$329,820
|
17
|
West Virginia
|
$157.84
|
$328,310
|
18
|
Arizona
|
$157.46
|
$327,520
|
19
|
Arkansas
|
$156.94
|
$326,440
|
20
|
Idaho
|
$154.20
|
$320,740
|
21
|
Nebraska
|
$154.12
|
$320,570
|
22
|
Maryland
|
$152.51
|
$317,220
|
23
|
Oklahoma
|
$152.48
|
$317,160
|
24
|
Washington
|
$146.59
|
$304,910
|
25
|
Utah
|
$145.84
|
$303,360
|
26
|
Hawaii
|
$145.21
|
$302,040
|
27
|
Michigan
|
$144.33
|
$300,200
|
28
|
Colorado
|
$141.59
|
$294,500
|
29
|
Iowa
|
$139.42
|
$289,990
|
30
|
Washington, D.C.
|
$139.35
|
$289,860
|
31
|
Texas
|
$134.42
|
$279,600
|
32
|
Tennessee
|
$131.60
|
$273,720
|
33
|
Pennsylvania
|
$129.29
|
$268,930
|
34
|
Indiana
|
$129.24
|
$268,820
|
35
|
Kansas
|
$128.13
|
$266,510
|
36
|
Virginia
|
$126.06
|
$262,210
|
37
|
Vermont
|
$125.10
|
$260,210
|
38
|
New York
|
$119.93
|
$249,450
|
39
|
Connecticut
|
$116.51
|
$242,330
|
40
|
Alabama
|
$92.83
|
$193,080
|
41
|
Delaware
|
-
|
-
|
42
|
Florida
|
-
|
-
|
43
|
Illinois
|
-
|
-
|
44
|
Maine
|
-
|
-
|
45
|
Minnesota
|
-
|
-
|
46
|
New Hampshire
|
-
|
-
|
47
|
New Jersey
|
-
|
-
|
48
|
North Carolina
|
-
|
-
|
49
|
South Dakota
|
-
|
-
|
50
|
Wisconsin
|
-
|
-
|
51
|
Wyoming
|
-
|
-