States ranked by surgeon pay

The national average pay for nonpediatric, nonorthopedic surgeons is $143.17 per hour or $297,800 per year, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics' occupational employment statistics survey released March 31.

The highest average pay for surgeons is in North Dakota and the lowest is in Alabama. There are 11 states with no wage data for nonpediatric, nonorthopedic surgeons. They are listed at the bottom.

BLS pay statistics for surgeons by state, in descending order:

Rank

State

Average hourly wage

Average salary

1

North Dakota

$172.70

$359,220

2

Rhode Island

$171.48

$356,680

3

South Carolina

$171.43

$356,560

4

California

$169.03

$351,580

5

Ohio

$166.38

$346,060

6

Massachusetts

$166.21

$345,710

7

Louisiana

$165.87

$345,000

8

Montana

$163.23

$339,520

9

New Mexico

$163.04

$339,130

10

Missouri

$162.21

$337,390

11

Alaska

$161.97

$336,900

12

Nevada

$161.18

$335,250

13

Kentucky

$159.91

$332,610

14

Georgia

$159.07

$330,860

15

Oregon

$158.75

$330,200

16

Mississippi

$158.57

$329,820

17

West Virginia

$157.84

$328,310

18

Arizona

$157.46

$327,520

19

Arkansas

$156.94

$326,440

20

Idaho

$154.20

$320,740

21

Nebraska

$154.12

$320,570

22

Maryland

$152.51

$317,220

23

Oklahoma

$152.48

$317,160

24

Washington

$146.59

$304,910

25

Utah

$145.84

$303,360

26

Hawaii

$145.21

$302,040

27

Michigan

$144.33

$300,200

28

Colorado

$141.59

$294,500

29

Iowa

$139.42

$289,990

30

Washington, D.C.

$139.35

$289,860

31

Texas

$134.42

$279,600

32

Tennessee

$131.60

$273,720

33

Pennsylvania

$129.29

$268,930

34

Indiana

$129.24

$268,820

35

Kansas

$128.13

$266,510

36

Virginia

$126.06

$262,210

37

Vermont

$125.10

$260,210

38

New York

$119.93

$249,450

39

Connecticut

$116.51

$242,330

40

Alabama

$92.83

$193,080

41

Delaware

-

-

42

Florida

-

-

43

Illinois

-

-

44

Maine

-

-

45

Minnesota

-

-

46

New Hampshire

-

-

47

New Jersey

-

-

48

North Carolina

-

-

49

South Dakota

-

-

50

Wisconsin

-

-

51

Wyoming

-

-



