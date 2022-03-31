States ranked by surgeon pay

The national average pay for nonpediatric, nonorthopedic surgeons is $143.17 per hour or $297,800 per year, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics' occupational employment statistics survey released March 31.

The highest average pay for surgeons is in North Dakota and the lowest is in Alabama. There are 11 states with no wage data for nonpediatric, nonorthopedic surgeons. They are listed at the bottom.

BLS pay statistics for surgeons by state, in descending order:

Rank State Average hourly wage Average salary 1 North Dakota $172.70 $359,220 2 Rhode Island $171.48 $356,680 3 South Carolina $171.43 $356,560 4 California $169.03 $351,580 5 Ohio $166.38 $346,060 6 Massachusetts $166.21 $345,710 7 Louisiana $165.87 $345,000 8 Montana $163.23 $339,520 9 New Mexico $163.04 $339,130 10 Missouri $162.21 $337,390 11 Alaska $161.97 $336,900 12 Nevada $161.18 $335,250 13 Kentucky $159.91 $332,610 14 Georgia $159.07 $330,860 15 Oregon $158.75 $330,200 16 Mississippi $158.57 $329,820 17 West Virginia $157.84 $328,310 18 Arizona $157.46 $327,520 19 Arkansas $156.94 $326,440 20 Idaho $154.20 $320,740 21 Nebraska $154.12 $320,570 22 Maryland $152.51 $317,220 23 Oklahoma $152.48 $317,160 24 Washington $146.59 $304,910 25 Utah $145.84 $303,360 26 Hawaii $145.21 $302,040 27 Michigan $144.33 $300,200 28 Colorado $141.59 $294,500 29 Iowa $139.42 $289,990 30 Washington, D.C. $139.35 $289,860 31 Texas $134.42 $279,600 32 Tennessee $131.60 $273,720 33 Pennsylvania $129.29 $268,930 34 Indiana $129.24 $268,820 35 Kansas $128.13 $266,510 36 Virginia $126.06 $262,210 37 Vermont $125.10 $260,210 38 New York $119.93 $249,450 39 Connecticut $116.51 $242,330 40 Alabama $92.83 $193,080 41 Delaware - - 42 Florida - - 43 Illinois - - 44 Maine - - 45 Minnesota - - 46 New Hampshire - - 47 New Jersey - - 48 North Carolina - - 49 South Dakota - - 50 Wisconsin - - 51 Wyoming - -





