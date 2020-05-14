Restricted until now, New York ASCs can resume elective surgeries — 6 details

ASCs in 47 of New York's 62 counties are now allowed to resume elective surgeries, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced May 13.

Six things to know:

1. Although hospitals in 35 counties were able to resume elective surgeries as of April 29 under guidance from Mr. Cuomo, he said freestanding ASCs would have to remain closed until at least May 29.

2. He reversed his stance May 13 when 12 new counties "met the criteria to begin resuming these elective treatments."

3. Both hospitals and ASCs are eligible to restart elective surgeries in counties and facilities where there isn't significant near-term risk of a COVID-19 surge. The New York State Department of Health has yet to publish official guidance on steps ASCs must take to provide these services.

4. ASCs are also able to continue providing certain diagnostic or screening procedures. Physician offices remain open for patient visits, as they're considered essential businesses.

5. Before they were able to reopen, ASC leaders petitioned Mr. Cuomo to lift the "arbitrary" ban on surgery centers and spoke to media outlets about major backlogs.

6. Hospitals and ASCs in several counties — including New York City's five boroughs — remain barred from resuming elective surgeries.

