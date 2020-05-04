Banned from reopening, New York surgery center petitions state

Rome, N.Y.-based Griffiss Surgery Center is calling on New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo to lift the elective surgery ban on freestanding surgery centers, local news station News Channel 2 reports.

Mr. Cuomo allowed elective procedures to resume in 35 New York counties April 29, but later clarified freestanding surgery centers would have to remain closed until at least May 29.

Surgery center medical director Patrick Costello, MD, called the ban "arbitrary."

"If they feel that it's OK to proceed, what's different between our ambulatory surgery center and a hospital? And how many patients is this affecting?" he said.

Griffiss Surgery Center had to lay off 54 of its full-time employees in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, but hired them back after receiving a loan through the Paycheck Protection Program.

