New York keeps ASCs closed despite allowing elective surgeries in hospitals — 4 insights

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo allowed 35 upstate counties meeting certain requirements to resume elective outpatient surgeries in hospitals on April 29, but freestanding ASCs weren't included in the announcement, Syracuse.com reports.

What you should know:

1. To restart procedures, the number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients in the county between April 17 and April 27 must change by less than 10.

2. Hospitals must then keep 30 percent of their beds, including intensive care unit beds, open for COVID-19 patients.

3. Potential patients must also test negative for COVID-19 before undergoing a procedure.

4. Despite clearing hospitals, Mr. Cuomo has not given freestanding ASCs permission to reopen.

Some clinicians from Syracuse (N.Y.) Orthopedic Specialists, a private orthopedic practice with a surgery center, plan to perform procedures at area hospitals starting May 15 while they wait for approval to reopen their practice.

