Remembering 8 healthcare leaders who have died in 2024

The healthcare community is remembering eight leaders in their fields who have died since Dec. 22.

1. Chapel Hill, N.C.-based UNC School of Medicine resident Davis Anugo, MD, died in a car crash at the age of 32 in Sanford, N.C.

2. Adam Perry, MD, who founded Lafayette-based Louisiana Orthopedic Specialists, died at age 49.

3. Mary Bunge, PhD, a pioneer in studying spinal cord injuries and restoring movement to millions of paralyzed patients, died at the age of 92. She was a top female scientist in the field of neuroscience, which has historically lacked diversity.

4. Walter Stark, MD, an ophthalmology leader and innovator, died at the age of 81. Dr. Stark joined the Wilmer Eye Institute and became a professor of ophthalmology at Baltimore-based Johns Hopkins University and served as director of the corneal and cataract services.

5. Alain Cribier, MD, the cardiologist credited for pioneering the first transcatheter aortic valve replacement, died at the age of 79.

6. Santosh Gupta-Bala, MD, 64, a cardiologist at Jefferson Health in Philadelphia, died after her car rolled over her in the driveway of her home.

7. Former Bears receiver, College Football Hall of Fame member and orthopedic surgeon Bill McColl, MD, died at the age of 93.

8. Arvey Rogers, MD, professor emeritus in the department of medicine, assistant dean of continuing medical education, and digestive diseases expert at the University of Miami, died at the age of 89.