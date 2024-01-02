University of Miami assistant dean, GI specialist dies at 89

Arvey Rogers, MD, professor emeritus in the department of medicine, assistant dean of continuing medical education and digestive diseases expert at the University of Miami, died on Dec. 22 at the age of 89.

Dr. Rogers originally joined the University of Miami's GI team in 1962 and served as chief of the division of gastroenterology from 1994 to 2001. He also served as section chief of gastroenterology at the VA Medical Center from 1964 to 1999.

Dr. Rogers also served as president of the Florida Gastroenterology Society and president and a master of the American College of Gastroenterology, according to a Jan. 1 press release.

In 2014, the department of medicine established an outstanding mentor award in Dr. Rogers' honor.