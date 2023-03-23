Physician vs. lawyer pay 

Here are five statistics to know about physician and lawyer compensation:

1. Primary care physicians earned an average of $260,000 in 2022, with specialists earning an average of $368,000, according to the Medscape report.

2. Here are the 10 highest-earning average annual physician specialties by compensation, according to Medscape's "Physician Compensation Report 2022":

Plastic surgery: $576,000

Orthopedics and orthopedic surgery: $557,000

Cardiology: $490,000

Otolaryngology: $469,000

Urology: $461,000

Gastroenterology: $453,000

Dermatology: $438,000

Radiology: $437,000

Ophthalmology: $417,000

Oncology: $411,000

3. According to U.S. News & World Report, lawyers made a median salary of $127,990 in 2021. The best-paid 25 percent of lawyers made $194,580, and the lowest-paid 25 percent made $81,620.

4. Nationally, lawyers on average make $148,030 a year, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The five legal industries that pay lawyers the most, according to the agency's data, are information services; scientific research and development services; computer and peripheral equipment manufacturing; aerospace product and parts manufacturing; and engine, turbine and power transmission equipment manufacturing

5. Physician pay decreased for four specialties from 2021 to 2022 — interventional cardiology, hematology, radiology and pediatrics — and increased for eight specialties — OB-GYN, anesthesiology, noninvasive cardiology, neurology, gastroenterology, orthopedic surgery, urology and internal medicine.