Channel Sponsor - Coding/Billing/Collections

Sponsored by National Medical Billing Services | info@nationalASCbilling.com | (636) 273-6711

Physician pay is decreasing in these specialties

Patsy Newitt -  

Physician pay is decreasing in four specialties, according to Merritt Hawkins and AMN Healthcare's 2022 "Review of Physician and Advanced Practitioner Recruiting Incentives."

The report is based on 2,695 physician and advanced practitioner job search engagements conducted from April 1, 2021, to March 31, 2022. Merritt Hawkins and AMN Healthcare are both physician staffing companies hired to look for physicians in these specialties for the last year. 

Here are the four specialties for which average starting salaries dropped over the past year, ranked by percent decrease:

  • Cardiology (Interventional): 13.7 percent decrease — from $611,000 to $527,000
  • Hematology: 5.2 percent decrease — from $426,000 to $404,000
  • Radiology: 2.1 percent decrease — from $465,000 to $455,000
  • Pediatrics: 1.7 percent decrease — $236,000 to $232,000

Copyright © 2022 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

10 Most-Read Articles

Featured Learning Opportunities

Featured Webinars

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Podcast