Physician sentenced to probation for overprescribing opioids 

A physician and his physician assistant in Port Huron, Mich., pleaded no contest to overprescribing opioids, among other charges, the Port Huron Times Herald reported Dec. 14.

Charbal Bazo, MD, and Frank Pilato each were sentenced to two years of probation. They were charged in January 2022 after the Michigan state police investigated their frequent prescription of opioids. According to the report, the pair gave out unnecessary prescriptions to patients.

Dr. Bazo still has his physician's license and his practice is open for business; Mr. Pilato's physician assistant's license has lapsed, according to the Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs.