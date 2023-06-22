Over 25% of US workers protected by salary transparency laws

About 26.6 percent of the U.S. workforce, or 44.8 million employees, are now entitled to salary transparency by law, according to a June 21 report from CNBC.

So far, eight states — California, Colorado, Connecticut, Maryland, New York, Nevada, Rhode Island and Washington — have pay transparency laws on the books, while other cities and counties have their own requirements.

An additional 16 states are considering transparency laws in their 2023 state legislative sessions. If these bills become law, an additional 23 percent of the labor force will be entitled to see public job salary wages.

Supporters of the legislation say that wage transparency laws are critical for closing gaps in racial and gender pay discrepancies.

Around 55 percent of jobseekers and 64 percent of Gen Z jobseekers, will not apply to a job posting if no salary information is listed, according to the report.