Nurse accused of infecting patients with hepatitis C takes plea deal

Former Puyallup (Wash.) Good Samaritan nurse Cora Weberg has agreed to a plea deal after being charged with tampering with consumer products on Sept. 1, according to a Sept. 6 report from KIRO 7.

Ms. Weberg allegedly stole drugs from the system and infected at least a dozen patients with hepatitis C after reusing syringes she injected herself with on patients.

A study from the CDC and the Washington Department of Health found that she was the "likely source" of the outbreak.

She was originally arrested in 2018, but released without charges. Four days after pleading guilty in a U.S. District Court on Sept. 1, she accepted a plea deal that comes with a prison sentence of up to 10 years, a maximum fine of $250,000 and up to three additional years of supervised release.

As part of the plea deal, Ms. Weberg pleaded guilty to tampering with vials of hydromorphone and fentanyl. She was stripped of her nursing license in 2018.