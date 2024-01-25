Number of active physicians for 3 ASC specialties

Anesthesiology has the highest number of active physicians out of three ASC specialty fields, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Employment data from the agency was updated April 25.

Here are the number of active physicians in three ASC specialties and the provider setting with the highest employment for the specialty.

Anesthesiologists

Total number of physicians: 37,430

Setting with the most anesthesiologists: Offices of physicians (30,430)

Cardiologists

Total number of physicians: 16,870

Setting with the most cardiologists: Offices of physicians (11,700)

Ophthalmologists

Total number of physicians: 12,580

Setting with the most ophthalmologists: Offices of physicians (10,640)