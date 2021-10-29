New York City ASC offers free prostate cancer screening

New York City-based Gramercy Surgery Center teamed up with Vantage Health and Alegria Health and Wellness to provide free prostate cancer screening in the Bronx borough of New York City, Vantage said Oct. 26.

Gramercy Surgery Center began its partnership with Vantage Health, a cancer care provider, in July to lower costs and improve quality for cancer care.

Gramercy was recognized this year as the No. 1 ASC in New York state by Newsweek. The ASC has two locations and offers gynecology, ophthalmology, pain management and urology treatment in addition to cancer surgery.