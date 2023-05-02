Nearly half of physicians regret career choice: Here's how to fix it

Burnout rates among physicians have been on the rise since 2021, with only 57.5 percent of physicians indicating they would choose the profession again, according to a 2022 survey of 2,500 U.S. physicians conducted by researchers at the American Medical Association, Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic, Stanford (Calif.) University School of Medicine and the University of Colorado School of Medicine in Aurora.

That number was down from 72.2 percent in 2020. Additionally, physician professional fulfillment scores dropped from 40 percent in 2020 to 22.4 percent in 2021.

With physician burnout rates at an all-time high, here are six ways for leaders to bring satisfaction back to the practice, per the AMA:

1. Build a resilient health system. Address systemic drivers of burnout by focusing on employee well-being, using physician feedback to drive changes and tracking progress.

2. Measure your staff's well-being. Perform burnout assessments focusing on organizational culture, efficiency and individual self-care.

3. Help physicians cut their inbox volume. Physicians saw a 57 percent increase in digital mail during the pandemic, and that volume has not decreased. Help find ways for physicians to cut back on inbox volume.

4. Gain insight. Look into studies that will help to understand your organization, or look into hiring a chief wellness officer.

5. Improve organizational culture. Employ interventions to improve organizational culture, including prioritizing colleague connections and improved local leadership.

6. Focus on joy in medicine. Help physicians to see the everyday joy and meaning in their profession.