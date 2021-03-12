Most physicians say pandemic has changed their employment plans & 4 more survey findings

More than half of employed physicians are considering a change in their practice situation after the pandemic, according to a Jackson Physician Search report.

The physician search firm surveyed 400 physicians in October and November of 2020 and published their findings Feb. 25. The survey also included 85 healthcare administrators responding to questions about their physician retention programs.



Five survey findings:



1. Sixty-nine percent of physician respondents reported being actively disengaged from employers. The survey asked whether physicians felt engaged by their employer, whether there was effective two-way communication with administrators and whether they had access to leadership training and career advancement to measure engagement.



2. Fifty-four percent of respondents said COVID-19 changed their employment plans.



3. Half of the respondents said they would consider leaving for a new employer.



4. Twenty-one percent of respondents said they are considering early retirement.



5. Fifteen percent of respondents said they may leave medicine.



