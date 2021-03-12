2 private ENT practices merge in South Dakota

Two ENTs who practiced across the street from each other merged under the Rapid City Medical Center Network, according to a March 8 report from NBC affiliate KNBN.

Rob Schleiffarth, MD, and Troy Howard, MD, are now practicing at Rapid City, S.D.-based West River Ear Nose and Throat, part of Rapid City Medical Center. Construction of the building began about two years ago when Dr. Schleiffarthdecided to grow his practice.

"There’s a lot of new service lines, so we’re able to provide audiology, speech therapy, allergy testing, allergy shots as well as the basic ENT care," Dr. Schleiffarth said. "So we’re able to provide the whole gambit of ENT care all under one roof."

