Kaiser Permanente's ASC strategy: 3 moves to know

Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente is one of the U.S.' largest health systems — and it has a major stake in the ASC industry.

The health system has 39 hospitals and 62 freestanding ambulatory surgery units and outpatient surgery departments on its campuses.

Here are three moves Kaiser has made in the outpatient space in the last six months:

1. Kaiser Foundation Health Plan purchased a medical office building in Santa Clarita, Calif., for $67 million — 30% less than what it sold for in 2014.

2. Kaiser acquired 507,237 square feet of medical office space in Washington, D.C., for $198 million, a building it had been leasing space in from prior owners Property Group Partners.

3. The health system is planning to expand its West Los Angeles Medical Center Campus to add a new surgery center and medical office building. Kaiser expects work to begin on the three-story building in 2025 pending city approval.











