Statesville, N.C.-based Iredell Health System has announced pay raises for its nurses and the majority of its 1,800 employees across the whole health system, including at its ASC, according to an April 6 report from Iredell Free News.

The raises, in addition to revised sign-on bonuses for hard-to-fill positions and a new employee referral program, are expected to roll out in the coming months.

The ASC is located at the health system's newest campus, Iredell Mooresville (N.C).