How physicians are taking charge of their mental health

The most common thing physicians do to maintain their mental and physical health is spend time with friends and family, according to a recent survey by Medscape.

The "Physician Lifestyle and Happiness Report" for 2024 asked 9,226 physicians across more than 29 specialties how they strive for and maintain a fulfilling lifestyle, both personally and professionally.

Given that 49% of physicians said they are burned out and 20% said they are depressed in Medscape's "Physician Burnout and Depression Report" for 2024, it is clear that prioritizing one's mental health is important.

Here are the most common answers from physicians when asked how they manage their mental health:

Note: Respondents could choose more than one answer.

1. Spending time with family and friends (78%)

2. Activities and hobbies that I enjoy, eg. reading, cooking, gardening (71%)

3. Exercise (67%)

4. Sleep more (51%)

5. Eat healthy (48%)

6. Therapy (11%)

7. Other (8%)

8. None of these (3%)