Home health company owner sentenced for $2.8M fraud scheme

Home health company owner Yogesh Pancholi, 43, was sentenced to nine years in prison for a nearly $2.8 million healthcare fraud and wire fraud scheme.

Mr. Pancholi owned and operated Livonia, Mich.-based Shring Home Care, according to a Jan. 31 news release from the Justice Department. Despite being excluded from billing Medicare, he purchased the company using others' information to conceal ownership.

In a two-month period, Mr. Pancholi and his co-conspirators billed and were paid nearly $2.8 million in fraudulent Medicare claims. He then transferred these funds through shell companies' bank accounts and eventually into his accounts in India.

In September, he was convicted of conspiracy to commit healthcare and wire fraud, two substantive counts of healthcare fraud, two counts of money laundering, two counts of aggravated identity theft and one count of witness tampering.





