Health systems laying off execs, employees nationwide: 5 moves to know

Here are five major lay-offs made by health systems since March 31:

Durham, N.C.-based Duke Regional Hospital's chief nursing officer, chief financial officer and chief operating officer have been asked to step down from their roles after an assessment of the hospital's performance over the past year. Tacoma, Wash.-based Virginia Mason Franciscan Health laid off nearly 400 employees, most of whom are in non-patient-facing roles. West Reading, Pa.-based Tower Health is eliminating 100 full-time equivalent positions, effective immediately, as it continues to reduce costs amid financial difficulties. Northern Inyo Healthcare District, which operates a 25-bed critical access hospital in Bishop, Calif., anticipated eliminating about 15 positions. Charleston, S.C.-based MUSC Health University Medical Center laid off an unspecified number of employees from its Midlands hospitals, and division President Terry Gunn resigned after the Columbia, S.C.-area facilities missed budget expectations by $40 million in the first six months of the fiscal year.