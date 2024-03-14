HCA, Optum and Tenet: The deals shaping the ASC industry

Here are four deals from HCA Healthcare, Optum and Tenet that are shaping the ASC industry.
HCA Healthcare
- HCA Healthcare's ASC business Surgery Ventures, through a joint venture with more than 50 physicians, in January opened the Silicon Valley Surgery Center in Campbell, Calif.
- In January, Surgery Ventures announced that it acquired a majority interest in two Texas ASCs in the fall of 2023.
Optum
- Optum, parent company of ASC chain SCA Health and the country's largest employer of physicians, is aiming to fast-track its proposed purchase of the physician-owned Corvallis (Ore.) Clinic. Corvallis Clinic operates 11 locations and an ASC.
Tenet
- Orange, Calif.-based UCI Health entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare's Pacific Coast Network, which consists of four hospitals and two ASCs across Southern California.