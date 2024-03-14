HCA, Optum and Tenet: The deals shaping the ASC industry

Here are four deals from HCA Healthcare, Optum and Tenet that are shaping the ASC industry.

HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare's ASC business Surgery Ventures, through a joint venture with more than 50 physicians, in January opened the Silicon Valley Surgery Center in Campbell, Calif.

In January, Surgery Ventures announced that it acquired a majority interest in two Texas ASCs in the fall of 2023.

Optum

Optum, parent company of ASC chain SCA Health and the country's largest employer of physicians, is aiming to fast-track its proposed purchase of the physician-owned Corvallis (Ore.) Clinic. Corvallis Clinic operates 11 locations and an ASC.

Tenet