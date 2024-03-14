ASC Turnarounds: Ideas to Improve Performance

HCA, Optum and Tenet: The deals shaping the ASC industry

Here are four deals from HCA Healthcare, Optum and Tenet that are shaping the ASC industry.

HCA Healthcare 

  • HCA Healthcare's ASC business Surgery Ventures, through a joint venture with more than 50 physicians, in January opened the Silicon Valley Surgery Center in Campbell, Calif.
  • In January, Surgery Ventures announced that it acquired a majority interest in two Texas ASCs in the fall of 2023.

Optum

  • Optum, parent company of ASC chain SCA Health and the country's largest employer of physicians, is aiming to fast-track its proposed purchase of the physician-owned Corvallis (Ore.) Clinic. Corvallis Clinic operates 11 locations and an ASC.

Tenet

  • Orange, Calif.-based UCI Health entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare's Pacific Coast Network, which consists of four hospitals and two ASCs across Southern California.

