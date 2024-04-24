Gyms, superstores and more: 3 medical facilities entering vacated spaces

In 2023, 4% of vacant malls became healthcare, hospital or medical facilities, and that trend is continuing into 2024.

Here are three developed spaces that may earn new life as healthcare facilities in 2024:

1. The Ann Arbor-based University of Michigan plans to purchase the former KMart headquarters in Troy, Mich., to convert the space to a $4.4 million ambulatory and outpatient facility.

2. The Naperville, Ill., planning and zoning commission approved a zoning change that would allow Downers Grove, Ill.-based Advocate Health Care to open a cardiology ASC in a former LA Fitness.

3. Developers have planned a 90,000-square-foot medical office building at a mall in Garden City, N.Y., with prospective tenants including New Hyde Park, N.Y.-based Northwell Health, New York City-based NYU Langone Health and Rockville Centre, N.Y.-based Catholic Health.