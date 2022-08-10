Deals, acquisitions, closures: 5 Florida ASC updates

Florida is one of the most active states for ASCs and medical real estate.

Five Florida ASC moves and other updates Becker's has reported on in the last 30 days:

1. US Urology Partners acquired Ormond Beach-based Florida Urology Center, an ASCs Inc. affiliate.

2. A medical office building in Brandon, Fla., was sold for $39 million.

3. New Port Richey, Fla.-based pain management practice Paragon Community Healthcare was ordered to permanently close as part of a settlement over alleged Controlled Substances Act violations. The clinic's owners and one of its former physicians will collectively pay $600,000 as part of the settlement.

5. Eye Health America, an eyecare-focused support organization, secured its 21st strategic partnership in adding Bradenton (Fla.) Eye Clinic to its network. Bradenton Eye Clinic has served its community since 1995 and was founded by Liaquat Allarakhia, MD.