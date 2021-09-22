Covenant Physician Partners taps new COO

Physician services organization Covenant Physician Partners has appointed Bill Balaun as its next COO, the company said Sept. 21.

Mr. Balaun has more than 30 years of experience in the healthcare industry, including managing multisite operations, sales, business strategy and team development. He previously served more than 20 years in several positions with Irving, Texas-based supply company McKesson.



Mr. Balaun has a bachelor's degree in business administration from Ohio State University in Columbus.



Covenant Physician Partners provides management services to 70 practices in 20 states.