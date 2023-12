Physician salaries have been on the rise across the board in 2023, with five specialists taking the top slots as the "highest earners" of the year, according to data from Medscape's 2023 compensation reports.

Here are the five highest compensated specialties headed into 2024:

1. Plastic surgeons: $619,000

2. Orthopedic surgeons: $573,000

3. Cardiologists: $507,000

4. Urologists: $506,000

5. Gastroenterologists: $501,000