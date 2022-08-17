ASC chain with 1,079% 3-year growth makes the Inc. 5000 list

Inc. has named Atlas Healthcare Partners, which manages and develops ASCs, to its 2022 list of fastest-growing companies in the U.S.

Phoenix-based Atlas ranked 586 among 5,000 companies that were analyzed according to percentage revenue growth from 2018 to 2021. Atlas' revenue growth over the three-year period was 1,079 percent, according to Inc.

In 2018, Atlas formed a joint venture with Banner Health, a Phoenix-based health system, to develop and operate ASCs in Arizona, Colorado and Wyoming, The partnership took Atlas from eight ASCs to 27 facilities nationwide.

Earlier this year, the company partnered with MedAxiom to create a joint venture that specializes in improving cardiovascular care in ASCs.