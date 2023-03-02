Arkansas medical board chair suspended from Medicaid program for fraud allegations

Brian Hyatt, MD, chair of the Arkansas State Medical Board, has been suspended from participating in Arkansas' Medicaid program following fraud allegations, the Arkansas Democrat Gazette reported March 2.

All payments for Medicaid services to Dr. Hyatt, a psychiatrist, have been suspended by Arkansas' Office of Medicaid Inspector General for allegations that he billed patients at a higher rate than is appropriate, according to a letter acquired by the publication.

Medicaid fraud resulting in an overpayment over $2,500 is a felony in Arkansas.

Arkansas' attorney general's office was contacted in April 2022 by a whistleblower from the behavioral health unit of Northwest Medical Center in Springdale, Ark., where Dr. Hyatt was formerly the medical director of the unit until he was terminated in May 2022.

Investigators then reviewed surveillance footage, which revealed Dr. Hyatt had not seen or made contact with any patients he was submitting Medicaid claims for treating.

Between January 2019 and June 30, 2022, Dr. Hyatt billed more Medicaid patients at the 99233 code — which indicates subsequent hospital care for patients who are unstable or are developing a new problem, and which gets a higher reimbursement rate than other subsequent hospital care codes — than any other doctor billed for all of their Medicaid patients, the publication said.

"[Northwest Medical Center] continues to cooperate with the Attorney General's Office during their investigation concerning Dr. Hyatt," Christina Bull, spokesperson for Northwest Medical Center, told the publication. "We take very seriously our responsibility to provide a safe environment of care for our patients and for our team members."



Dr. Hyatt has not been charged and has 30 days to appeal his Medicaid suspension. The state's medical board is holding a meeting March 2, where a discussion of the board's leadership is the only item that appears on the meeting agenda, according to the Arkansas Democrat Gazette.