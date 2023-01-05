8 Ohio medical updates

ASCs and gastroenterology practices have been taking off in Ohio, with several updates in the state since Nov. 22.

Eight Ohio updates:

1. Cincinnati-based TriHealth affiliated with Cleveland Clinic's Heart, Vascular & Thoracic Institute to improve cardiovascular care in the state.

2. Mentor, Ohio-based Ophthalmic Physicians Inc. partnered with management services organization Sunvera Group.

3. A Powell, Ohio, surgeon had her license suspended for live-streaming procedures on TikTok.

4. Montecito Medical acquired four medical office buildings in Indiana and Ohio.

5. Dayton VA Medical Center received Medtronic's GI Genius.

6. Ohio Gastroenterology has introduced interactive virtual assistants for pre and postoperative care.

7. Cleveland-based BEST Health System has partnered with Ospitek for its VIEW software system.

8. Premier Health is opening a 15,000-square-foot medical office building in Xenia, Ohio.