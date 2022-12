ASC and ophthalmology management services organization Sunvera Group has partnered with Mentor, Ohio-based Ophthalmic Physicians Incorporated and its affiliates.

OPI consists of its clinical practice in Mentor, LASIK Vision Centers of Cleveland and Surgical Care Center in Painesville, Ohio, according to a Dec. 15 press release.

This marks Sunvera's second Ohio expansion, after a February 2021 partnership with Kellis Eye and Laser Center in Chardon, Ohio.