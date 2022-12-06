Ohio Gastroenterology adds interactive virtual assistants

Ohio Gastroenterology has introduced interactive virtual assistants to assist patients with preoperative and postoperative care; they are available through the Orbita conversational AI platform.

Ohio Gastroenterology, which operates in Central Ohio, first used Orbita to address an increase in call center volume, according to a Dec. 6 news release. The AI system has been rolled out throughout the year in three phases, beginning in May.

The second phase began in November, focusing on patient intake through automated outreach programs that sent patients preparation instructions and checks on patients after their procedures.

The introduction of these automated practices is estimated to save each provider 45 minutes per day, Dr. Raghuram Reddy, a member of the leadership team for Ohio Gastroenterology, said in the release.

Ohio Gastroenterology plans to roll out more programs with Orbita in 2023, including a visual patient assessment and a referral scheduling function to help patients book appointments.