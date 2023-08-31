55% of physicians have seen other physicians 'behave inappropriately'

Fifty-five percent of physicians have seen another physician "behaving inappropriately" in the workplace, outside of the workplace or on social media, according to Medscape's 2023 "Physician Behavior" report, published Aug. 30.

This is down from 62 percent last year. While 45 percent of physicians have never seen another physician acting inappropriately, 39 percent have witnessed it in the workplace. An additional 22 percent have seen physicians acting inappropriately outside the workplace.

An additional 21 percent have seen physicians act inappropriately remotely, including on social media or over the phone.

Fourteen percent of physician respondents admitted to acting poorly in the last year, either knowingly or mistakenly. That is down from 15 percent in 2022 and up from 13 percent in 2021.

On average, physicians reported seeing other physicians acting poorly in seven different instances over the last five years.