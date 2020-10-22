5 employees of U of New Mexico outpatient surgery center test positive for COVID-19

Five employees at Albuquerque, N.M.-based UNM Health's outpatient surgery center recently tested positive for COVID-19, local news affiliate KRQE reported Oct. 21.

What you should know:

1. Five employees at the surgery center attended a co-worker's wedding where masks were optional.

2. UNM Health confirmed the cases and said the employees contracted the virus off the job. The health system said to KRQE, "We cannot control what our employees do outside of work and that the spread was community-related not the result of hospital exposure."

3. The hospital doesn't believe patients were put at risk.

More articles on surgery centers:

4 new joint-venture ASCs — September 2020

Work begins on new ASC in Arizona — 3 details

SCA centers added 1,000+ new surgeons in 2020 so far: 5 things to know

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.