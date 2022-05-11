5 California ASC updates

Here are five updates on California ASCs that Becker's has reported on since April 11:

1. UC Davis Health is planning to build a medical campus with an ASC in Folsom next year.

2. Orange-based ophthalmology practice Coastal Vision Medical Group opened an eye clinic and ASC in Chino.

3. Citrus Heights Ambulatory Surgery Center held a ribbon-cutting ceremony April 12 to celebrate the facility's opening.

4. San Jose-based Laser Eye Center of Silicon Valley ophthalmologist Joseph Ling, MD, performed the Bay Area's first Evo intracorneal lens implantation to treat nearsightedness and astigmatism.

5. DISC Surgery Center in Newport Beach performed its 1,000th artificial disc replacement.