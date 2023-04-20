$427M+ in physician fraud suits in 2 weeks

Becker's has reported on four physician fraud cases totaling more than $427 million in the last two weeks:

A former physician and his ASC company were sentenced to seven years in prison and five years of probation, respectively, for a scheme to defraud private insurers and the Tricare program by submitting about $355 million in false claims related to the 1-800-GET-THIN Lap-Band surgery business. Alexander, Ark.-based physician Joe David May, MD, has pleaded guilty to 102 months in prison for his role in a $12 million scheme to defraud Tricare. Howard Jackson, DPM, who practiced in East St. Louis, Ill., pleaded guilty to a $144,694 healthcare fraud scheme. Bal Harbour, Fla.-based physician Drew Lieberman has forfeited his medical license after serving time for his role in a $60 million fraud scheme.