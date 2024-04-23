3 closures affecting healthcare

Here are three closures affecting the healthcare industry that Becker's has reported on since April 16:

1. Employees at Canfield (Ohio) Surgery Center were informed on April 22 that the ASC will be permanently closing its doors at the end of May.

2. Bloomfield, Iowa-based practitioner Tom Juhl, OD, will permanently close his optometry practice in June, leaving the county without an optometrist.

3. Rite Aid will shutter 53 more locations after it filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy and announced it will close locations last year.