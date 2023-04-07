ASC Turnarounds: Ideas to Improve Performance

15 worst cities for physicians to buy a home

Claire Wallace -  

Montgomery, Ala., has been ranked the worst place to buy a home if you want to see your property grow in value, according to an April 7 report from CNBC.

CNBC looked at 400 U.S. metropolitan areas and ranked home price growth since 1998. While the average home value grew 154 percent from 1998 to 2022, in 15 markets, it only grew an average of 66 percent. 

Fifteen worst cities to buy a home for return on investment and the average value growth:

1. Montgomery, Ala.: 59.6 percent

2. Springfield, Ill.: 61.4 percent 

3. Peoria, Ill.: 61.7 percent 

4. Bloomington, Ill.: 61.7 percent 

5. Rockford, Ill.: 61.7 percent 

6. Decatur, Ill.: 62.3 percent 

7. Saginaw, Mich.: 63.5 percent 

8. Kokomo, Ind.: 64.7 percent 

9. Lawton, Okla.: 67.8 percent 

10. Toledo, Ohio: 67.8 percent 

11. Charleston, W.Va.: 69.3 percent 

12. Cleveland: 69.4 percent 

13. Kankakee, Ill.: 70.7 percent 

14. Macon, Ga.: 70.7 percent 

15. Bay City, Mich.: 71.2 percent

Copyright © 2023 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

10 Most-Read Articles

Featured Learning Opportunities

Featured Webinars

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Podcast