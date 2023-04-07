15 worst cities for physicians to buy a home

Montgomery, Ala., has been ranked the worst place to buy a home if you want to see your property grow in value, according to an April 7 report from CNBC.

CNBC looked at 400 U.S. metropolitan areas and ranked home price growth since 1998. While the average home value grew 154 percent from 1998 to 2022, in 15 markets, it only grew an average of 66 percent.

Fifteen worst cities to buy a home for return on investment and the average value growth:

1. Montgomery, Ala.: 59.6 percent

2. Springfield, Ill.: 61.4 percent

3. Peoria, Ill.: 61.7 percent

4. Bloomington, Ill.: 61.7 percent

5. Rockford, Ill.: 61.7 percent

6. Decatur, Ill.: 62.3 percent

7. Saginaw, Mich.: 63.5 percent

8. Kokomo, Ind.: 64.7 percent

9. Lawton, Okla.: 67.8 percent

10. Toledo, Ohio: 67.8 percent

11. Charleston, W.Va.: 69.3 percent

12. Cleveland: 69.4 percent

13. Kankakee, Ill.: 70.7 percent

14. Macon, Ga.: 70.7 percent

15. Bay City, Mich.: 71.2 percent