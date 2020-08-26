Surgery groups vs. insurers: 4 court battles to know

Four recent lawsuits involving surgical groups and insurance companies:

1. A federal appeals court upheld the dismissal of Glendale (Calif.) Outpatient Surgery Center's lawsuit against United HealthCare Services and UnitedHealthcare Insurance Co. GOSC sued UnitedHealthcare under the Employee Retirement Income Security Act, alleging that the insurer underpaid for patient care on 44 occasions.

2. My Houston Surgeons — a surgical group with two Texas locations — sued Sentinel Insurance Co. for business losses related to COVID-19. Sentinel Insurance, which is doing business as The Hartford and Alliant Insurance Services Houston, allegedly questioned or denied that My Houston Surgeons has coverage for business losses related to mandatory COVID-19 closures.

3. Beverly Hills, Calif.-based Wellness Wave surgical center owner Randy Rosen, MD, and his companion were accused of defrauding 18 insurance companies of more than $51 million.

4. An 18-location orthopedic practice in Florida sued Geico for $750,000 in damages, accusing the insurer of wrongfully denying "numerous" claims. Florida Spine & Joint Institute, which rebranded in January as iRise Spine and Joint, alleged that Geico denied personal injury protection claims for various reasons it couldn't back up.

