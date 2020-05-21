Court upholds dismissal of California surgery center suit against UnitedHealthcare

A federal appeals court upheld the dismissal of Glendale Outpatient Surgery Center's lawsuit against United HealthCare Services and UnitedHealthcare Insurance Co.

GOSC sued UnitedHealthcare under the Employee Retirement Income Security Act, alleging that the insurer underpaid for patient care on 44 occasions.

A U.S. District Judge for the Middle District of Florida dismissed the suit without prejudice for failure to state a claim.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit upheld that dismissal May 19, determining that GOSC's "generalized allegations" and "vague references to anonymous patients" did not show UnitedHealthcare was liable for the ERISA patients' medical coverage.

