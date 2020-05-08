How much revenue do ancillary services generate? 3 survey insights

Most physician practices — 82 percent — offer at least one ancillary service to give business a boost, according to the "91st Annual Medical Economics Physician Report."

Healthcare Research & Analytics distributed the survey via email in February, collecting 1,055 responses across 17 specialties.

Three insights:

1. Electrocardiogram services were offered by 52 percent of physician practices, and lab services were offered by 48 percent of respondents.

2. Spirometry, radiology or imaging services, and nutritional or weight loss counseling rounded out the top five ancillary services provided.

3. About half of the respondents estimated these ancillary services generated between 1 percent and 10 percent of their practice's 2019 revenue.

