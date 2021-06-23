CMS changes in 2021 ASC leaders need to know

CMS added 267 ASC-payable additions in their rules for 2021, and the new CMS administrator was confirmed.

Here are seven CMS updates for ASC leaders in 2021:

1. CMS finalized ASC rules for 2021 with 267 ASC-payable additions Dec. 2, 2020. Here's what ASCs expect from CMS and commercial payers as the new rules roll out.

2. Beginning Jan. 1, CMS began eliminating the inpatient-only list by removing 298 primarily musculoskeletal-related services. By calendar year 2024, the full list of 1,700 procedures will be completely phased out and approved for payment in the outpatient setting when clinically appropriate.

3. CMS and HHS made adjustments to the Stark Law and Anti-Kickback Statute on Jan. 19, affecting calculations of fair market value for physician pay.

4. CMS released a notice March 17 that it was walking back four telehealth service codes that the agency said were inadvertently included on its final list because of technical errors.

5. The Senate confirmed Chiquita Brooks-LaSure, President Joe Biden's pick, as CMS administrator May 25. Ms. Brooks-LaSure has since indicated that broadening insurance coverage is among her top priorities.

6. Beginning July 1, CMS will require prior authorization for cervical fusion with disc removal as well as implanted spinal neurostimulators.

7. Here's how ASCs are preparing for spikes in CMS approvals.