Aetna in the headlines: 7 updates in the last 90 days

Aetna is one of the country's largest health insurers, with 22.1 million members.

Here are seven Aetna stories in the last 90 days:

1. Mark Bertolini, former Aetna CEO and CVS Health board member, was named co-CEO of Bridgewater Associates, the largest hedge fund in the world. Mr. Bertolini championed Aetna's acquisition by CVS Health, which was cited in his new appointment.

2. Aetna and UnitedHealth Group were both sued by endometriosis surgeons over allegedly denying claims and underpaying surgeons. The lawsuits, filed Dec. 20, claim Aetna only reimbursed $1,341 on a laparoscopic surgery for severe endometriosis that was billed for $220,00.

3. Aetna Better Health is offering 14 in-lieu-of-services options to traditional Medicaid services supported by California Medicaid.

4. Aetna was one of three insurers flagged for allegedly violating federal and New York mental health parity and cost-sharing laws. The New York Financial Services Department found the payers, including Aetna, had policies that required members to illegally pay copays or coinsurance for mental health and substance use disorder benefits.

5. A judge conditionally approved New York City's changes to its retiree health plan, which was previously contested by Aetna. The ruling confirms Aetna will lose out on the contract to Alliance and sets a timeline and options for retirees to change their insurance.

6. Aetna sued several radiology companies and clinicians Nov. 17, alleging they provided unlicensed services, billed for services they didn't perform and upcoded billing to inflate charges linked to COVID-19 testing.

7. Aetna and Minneapolis-based Allina Health's insurance joint venture is launching four plans targeting employers and self-insured customers. The joint venture's four new offerings include two employer plans, which are offered to midsized companies.