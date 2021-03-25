5 largest health insurance companies by membership

UnitedHealthcare is the largest insurer in the U.S., according to a March 2021 Value Penguin report.

The U.S. has more than 900 health insurance companies that provide medical coverage, but the industry is dominated by five companies that own 44 percent of the market.

Here are the top five largest health insurance companies by membership:

UnitedHealthcare: 70 million members Anthem: 39.9 million members Aetna: 22.1 million members Cigna: 20.4 million members Humana: 16.6 million members

