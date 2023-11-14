59 procedures added to ASC payable list in last 5 years

The CMS ASC payable list has seen sizable change in the last five years — through both additions and removals.

Here is an overview of procedures added to the ASC payable list since 2018.

2023

CMS added 11 procedures to the ASC-covered list:

21194: Reconstruction of lower jaw with graft

21195: Reconstruction of lower jaw without fixation

23470: Reconstruction of shoulder joint

23472: Reconstruction of shoulder joint

27006: Incision of hip tendons

27702: Reconstruction of ankle joint

29868: Meniscal transplant knee with scope

33289: TCAT implantation of wireless pulmonary artery pressure sensor

37192: Insertion of intravascular vena cava filter

60260: Repeat thyroid surgery

Repeat thyroid surgery C9734: Ultrasound ablation/therapeutic intervention, other than uterine leiomyomata

2022

CMS removed 258 procedures from the ASC-payable list out of 267 procedures that were added to the list in its revised policy from 2021, citing the removed procedures "may not be appropriate to be performed on a typical beneficiary in the ASC setting."

The codes retained by CMS were CPT codes 0499T, 54650, and 60512.

It also finalized the launch of a nomination process that allows external parties to nominate surgical procedures to be added to the ASC-payable list.

2021

Eleven procedures were added to the ASC payable list:

27130: Total hip arthroplasty

0266T: Implantation or replacement of carotid sinus baroreflex activation device; total system (includes generator placement, unilateral or bilateral lead placement, intraoperative interrogation, programming and repositioning, when performed)

0268T: Implantation or replacement of carotid sinus baroreflex activation device; pulse generator only (includes intraoperative interrogation, programming and repositioning, when performed)

0404T: Transcervical uterine fibroid(s) ablation with ultrasound guidance, radiofrequency

21365: Open treatment of complicated fracture(s) of malar area, including zygomatic arch and malar tripod; with internal fixation and multiple surgical approaches

27412: Autologous chondrocyte implantation, knee

57282: Colpopexy, vaginal; extra-peritoneal approach (sacrospinous, iliococcygeus)

57283: Colpopexy, vaginal; intraperitoneal approach (uterosacral, levator myorrhaphy)

57425: Laparoscopy, surgical, colpopexy (suspension of vaginal apex)

C9764: Revascularization, endovascular, open or percutaneous, any vessel(s); with intravascular lithotripsy, includes angioplasty within the same vessel(s), when performed

Revascularization, endovascular, open or percutaneous, any vessel(s); with intravascular lithotripsy, includes angioplasty within the same vessel(s), when performed C9766: Revascularization, endovascular, open or percutaneous, any vessel(s); with intravascular lithotripsy and atherectomy, includes angioplasty within the same vessel(s), when performed

2020

Twenty procedures were added:

15769: Grafting of autologous soft tissue, other, harvested by direct excision (eg, fat, dermis, fascia)

15771: Grafting of autologous fat harvested by liposuction technique to trunk, breasts, scalp, arms, and/or legs; 50 cc or less injectate

15773 : Grafting of autologous fat harvested by liposuction technique to face, eyelids, mouth, neck, ears, orbits, genitalia, hands, and/or feet; 25 cc or less injectate

27447: Arthroplasty, knee, condyle and plateau; medial and lateral compartments with or without patella resurfacing (total knee arthroplasty)

29867: Arthroscopy, knee, surgical; osteochondral allograft (eg, mosaicplasty) J8

33016: Pericardiocentesis, including imaging guidance, when performed G2

46948: Hemorrhoidectomy, internal, by transanal hemorrhoidal dearterialization, 2 or more hemorrhoid columns/groups, including ultrasound guidance, with mucopexy, when performed

62328: Spinal puncture, lumbar, diagnostic; with fluoroscopic or CT guidance G2

62329: Spinal puncture, therapeutic, for drainage of cerebrospinal fluid (by needle or catheter); with fluoroscopic or CT guidance

64451: Injection(s), anesthetic agent(s) and/or steroid; nerves innervating the sacroiliac joint, with image guidance (ie, fluoroscopy or computed tomography)

64625: Radiofrequency ablation, nerves innervating the sacroiliac joint, with image guidance (ie, fluoroscopy or computed tomography)

66987: Extracapsular cataract removal with insertion of intraocular lens prosthesis (1-stage procedure), manual or mechanical technique (eg, irrigation and aspiration or phacoemulsification), complex, requiring devices or techniques not generally used in routine cataract surgery (eg, iris expansion device, suture support for intraocular lens, or primary posterior capsulorrhexis) or performed on patients in the amblyogenic developmental stage; with endoscopic cyclophotocoagulation

66988: Extracapsular cataract removal with insertion of intraocular lens prosthesis (1 stage procedure), manual or mechanical technique (eg, irrigation and aspiration or phacoemulsification); with endoscopic cyclophotocoagulation

92920: Percutaneous transluminal coronary angioplasty; single

92921: Percutaneous transluminal coronary angioplasty; each additional branch of a major coronary artery (list separately in addition to code for primary procedure)

92928: Percutaneous transcatheter placement of intracoronary stent(s), with coronary angioplasty when performed; single major coronary artery or branch

92929: Percutaneous transcatheter placement of intracoronary stent(s), with coronary angioplasty when performed; each additional branch of a major coronary artery (list separately in addition to code for primary procedure)

0587T: Percutaneous implantation or replacement of integrated single device neurostimulation system including electrode array and receiver or pulse generator, including analysis, programming, and imaging guidance when performed, posterior tibial nerve

C9600: Percutaneous transcatheter placement of drug eluting intracoronary stent(s), with coronary angioplasty when performed; single major coronary artery or branch

Percutaneous transcatheter placement of drug eluting intracoronary stent(s), with coronary angioplasty when performed; single major coronary artery or branch C9601: Percutaneous transcatheter placement of drug-eluting intracoronary stent(s), with coronary angioplasty when performed; each additional branch of a major coronary artery (list separately in addition to code for primary procedure)

2019

Fourteen procedures were added:

C9752: Destruction of intraosseous basivertebral nerve, first two vertebral bodies, including imaging guidance (e.g., fluoroscopy), lumbar/sacrum

C9754 : Creation of arteriovenous fistula, percutaneous; direct, any site, including all imaging and radiologic supervision and interpretation, when performed and secondary procedures to redirect blood flow (e.g., transluminal balloon angioplasty, coil embolization, when performed)

C9755 : Creation of arteriovenous fistula, percutaneous using magnetic-guided arterial and venous catheters and radiofrequency energy, including flow-directing procedures (e.g., vascular coil embolization with radiologic supervision and interpretation, when performed) and fistulogram(s), angiography, venography, and/or ultrasound, with radiologic supervision and interpretation, when performed

93451: Right heart catheterization including measurement(s) of oxygen saturation and cardiac output, when performed

93452: Left heart catheterization including intraprocedural injection(s) for left ventriculography, imaging supervision and interpretation, when performed

93453: Combined right and left heart catheterization including intraprocedural injection(s) for left ventriculography, imaging supervision and interpretation, when performed

93454: Catheter placement in coronary artery(s) for coronary angiography, including intraprocedural injection(s) for coronary angiography, imaging supervision and interpretation

93455: Catheter placement in coronary artery(s) for coronary angiography, including intraprocedural injection(s) for coronary angiography, imaging supervision and interpretation; with catheter placement(s) in bypass graft(s) (internal mammary, free arterial, venous grafts) including intraprocedural injection(s) for bypass graft angiography

93456: Catheter placement in coronary artery(s) for coronary angiography, including intraprocedural injection(s) for coronary angiography, imaging supervision and interpretation; with right heart catheterization

93457: Catheter placement in coronary artery(s) for coronary angiography, including intraprocedural injection(s) for coronary angiography, imaging supervision and interpretation; with catheter placement(s) in bypass graft(s) (internal mammary, free arterial, venous grafts) including intraprocedural injection(s) for bypass graft angiography and right heart catheterization

93458: Catheter placement in coronary artery(s) for coronary angiography, including intraprocedural injection(s) for coronary angiography, imaging supervision and interpretation; with left heart catheterization including intraprocedural injection(s) for left ventriculography, when performed

93459: Catheter placement in coronary artery(s) for coronary angiography, including intraprocedural injection(s) for coronary angiography, imaging supervision and interpretation; with left heart catheterization including intraprocedural injection(s) for left ventriculography, when performed, catheter placement(s) in bypass graft(s) (internal mammary, free arterial, venous grafts) with bypass graft angiography

93460: Catheter placement in coronary artery(s) for coronary angiography, including intraprocedural injection(s) for coronary angiography, imaging supervision and interpretation; with right and left heart catheterization including intraprocedural injection(s) for left ventriculography, when performed

Catheter placement in coronary artery(s) for coronary angiography, including intraprocedural injection(s) for coronary angiography, imaging supervision and interpretation; with right and left heart catheterization including intraprocedural injection(s) for left ventriculography, when performed 93461: Catheter placement in coronary artery(s) for coronary angiography, including intraprocedural injection(s) for coronary angiography, imaging supervision and interpretation; with right and left heart catheterization including intraprocedural injection(s) for left ventriculography, when performed, catheter placement(s) in bypass graft(s) (internal mammary, free arterial, venous grafts) with bypass graft angiography

2018

Three procedures were added: