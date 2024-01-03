3 provider fraud schemes in 5 weeks

Here are three providers who have been charged or sentenced for their alleged roles in fraud schemes that Becker's has reported on since Dec. 5:

1. Greenwich, Conn.-based psychologist Michael Lonski, PhD, was sentenced to 27 months of imprisonment for operating a $2.6 million healthcare fraud scheme.

2. Niranjan Mittal, MD, a New York City-based cardiologist, has been charged with healthcare fraud and bribery.

3. Thomas Webster, MD, an Olympia, Wash.-based physician, was charged for his alleged role in a medical supply scheme that defrauded Medicare and Tricare of more than $13.7 million.