AAHC awarded four-year accreditation from International Society for Quality in Health Care

Skokie, Ill.-based Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care received four-year accreditation from the International Society for Quality in Health Care's External Evaluation Association International Accreditation Program, according to an Oct. 21 press release.

The award further shows the rigor and relevance of the AAHC's standards development processes, the release said.

"We are excited to have the AAAHC Standards recognized by the IEEA IAP — this award further demonstrates our commitment to establishing best practices in ambulatory health care worldwide," Noel Adachi, president and CEO of AAAHC, said in a statement. "ISQua accreditation complements our six-year CMS Deemed Status recognition and provides AAAHC with an opportunity to grow from the largest accrediting body for U.S. ambulatory healthcare into an international organization providing guidance and best practice for patient-centric care across the globe."

