NSPC CEO: Mission-based organizations with competitive wages, respectful work environments can always land new talent

Douglas Wisor, MD, is the CEO of Rockville, Md.-based National Spine & Pain Centers.

Dr. Wisor will serve on the panel “Budget Planning for 2023 and Beyond: Capital Investments, Staffing and More” at Becker’s ASC Annual Meeting. As part of an ongoing series, Becker’s is talking to healthcare leaders who plan to speak at the conference on Oct. 27-29 in Chicago.

Question: What is the smartest thing you've done in the last year to set your organization up for success?

Douglas Wisor: We set out to upgrade our musculoskeletal service offerings from interventional pain management to also include adjacencies in outpatient neurosurgery, orthopedics and podiatry through joint venture syndication of ownership stakes.

Q: What are you most excited about right now and what makes you nervous?

DW: Very excited that we are diversified across MSK and beginning discussions with value-based care organizations with higher numbers of Medicare Advantage so that we may enter into preferred provider relationships by lowering their cost to deliver care and promote meaningful savings as owners of VBC contracts.

Q: How are you thinking about growth over the next 12 months?

DW: As above with the potential of 20 percent per year over the next 2 years.

Q: What will healthcare executives and leaders need to be effective leaders for the next five years?

DW: They will need to engage in educating and migrating their physicians from fee for service to at least participants in value-based care, even if just delivering savings for their primary care referral sources and the patients they serve.

Q: What is your strategy for recruiting and retaining great teams?

DW: Even coming off a difficult two years of COVID, I still believe mission-driven organizations that offer competitive wages and respectful working environments with opportunity for advancement will always be able to land new talent.