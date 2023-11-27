CRNAs in the headlines

Here are three certified registered nurse anesthetists in the news on whom Becker's has reported since Oct. 6:

1. Daniel King, DNP, CRNA, spoke about new considerations published by the American Association of Nurse Anesthesiology for care of transgender and gender-diverse patients, and called on certified registered nurse anesthetists to advocate for civility and help eliminate health disparities for patients of all communities.

2. The American Association of Nurse Anesthesiology urged the Veterans Health Administration to create national practice standards for nurse anesthesiologists that prioritize evidence-based education and training standards. Dru Riddle, DNP, CRNA, PhD, president of the AANA, said the VA should embrace a care model that authorizes certified registered nurse anesthetists to administer anesthesia at all levels in every state.

3. Kellie Deeter, a certified registered nurse anesthetist and nurse practitioner, announced her campaign for Ohio's 54th House District.