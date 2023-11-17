Nurse anesthetist group publishes guidelines for gender-diverse patients

The American Association of Nurse Anesthesiology has published new considerations for care of transgender and gender-diverse patients, and has called on certified registered nurse anesthetists to advocate for civility and help eliminate health disparities for patients of all communities.

The new recommendations suggest including terminology specific to LGBTQ+ patients in preoperative care to ensure gender-affirming names and pronouns.

Guidelines also include having anesthesia providers familiarize themselves with gender-affirming hormone therapy, as they would with any other medication, prior to surgery, according to a Nov. 16 press release.

The AANA also recommends personalizing postoperative care with attention to the specific needs of LGBTQ+ patients.

"The purpose of these practice and policy considerations is to highlight the impact of health inequities for transgender patients and how these may affect care outcomes. In addition, the document discusses best considerations and practices for CRNAs and facilities to develop effective policies and strategies that promote equitable and inclusive care," Daniel King, DNP, CRNA, said in the release.